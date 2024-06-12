Therapy in Texas?
Palace denies Princess Kate’s USA treatment
Princess Kate has not been seen since her video statement in March, which has triggered renewed speculation about her state of health. Most recently, rumors were rife that Prince William's wife was undergoing special therapy in the USA.
The rumors were triggered by a post on the social news platform Reddit, which claimed that Kate was staying at the luxury St. Regis Houston hotel and undergoing cancer treatment at the MD Anderson Cancer Center. The clinic is considered one of the best cancer clinics in the world. A TikTok video spread the news further.
Palace speaks of "false rumors"
A spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales has now denied this and told the "Houston Chronicle" that the rumors are false. The aforementioned clinic in Texas would not comment due to patient privacy regulations.
Kate's state of health remains unclear
It is still not known what type of cancer Catherine is suffering from or what stage the disease is at. The 42-year-old is currently undergoing chemotherapy. It was recently reported that the Princess had reached a "turning point" in her fight against cancer.
Letter to Irish Guards
Last weekend, Kate wrote to the Irish Guards to apologize for missing the rehearsal for a major military parade due to her cancer.
Rehearsals were held in London on Saturday for the "Trooping the Color" birthday parade, which takes place this weekend. Kate would have actually taken part in the dress rehearsal ("Colonel's Review") because she holds the honorary title of "Colonel of the Irish Guards".
The fact that she wrote at the end of the letter that she "hopes to be able to represent you all again soon" was generally seen as a good sign.
Abdominal surgery
Kate has not attended any public appointments since the beginning of the year. She had undergone abdominal surgery and later announced that she had cancer and was receiving chemotherapy as a precaution. Kate asked for privacy at the time. Her absence has triggered a lot of speculation. It is not known when she will return.
Kate's father-in-law, King Charles III (75), is also currently being treated for cancer. However, he has been making public appearances again for some time. Charles is also due to take part in the "Trooping the Color" birthday parade next week. Charles' birthday is not actually until November, but the parade in honor of the monarch traditionally takes place in June due to the better weather.
