"Take care of yourself"
Skin cancer: Kevin Jonas had to undergo surgery
Kevin Jonas (36) from the Jonas Brothers has been diagnosed with skin cancer on his forehead. The 36-year-old, who has already undergone surgery, called on his fans to go to the dermatologist regularly.
On Tuesday, the Jonas Brothers guitarist posted a clip on Instagram in which he initially announces the operation. "So today I'm having a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head." He panned the camera to a mole on his forehead just before his hairline.
"Yes, it's actually a small skin cancer that has started to grow. And now I have to have surgery to remove it, so here we go."
"Get your moles checked"
The father of two then showed up after the operation with a bandage on the operated area. The procedure seemed to have gone quickly, as he was ready to go home shortly afterwards. "Okay, I'm done," said the musician in the car. "Now it's time to heal." He then appealed to his fans: "Guys, make sure you get those moles checked."
"Take care of yourself"
His fans were both shocked and relieved in the comments on the video clip. "You just scared me so much!!! I'm glad to know you're recovering, I love you so much and wish you good health!" Another fan commented, "Please take care of yourself. Good thing you discovered the mom meal so early!"
Kevin Jonas became famous as part of the pop band "Jonas Brothers", which he founded with his two brothers Nick (31) and Joe (34). The musician underwent surgery after he and his postponed the European leg of their tour in April.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.