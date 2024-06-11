The SP is now running away from the votes

Liesnig was absent from the decision

City deputy and finance officer Philipp Liesnig (SP), who had long blocked the conference center, was absent. SP city councillor Franz Petritz therefore tabled the motion. During the vote, however, the SP left the room. Petritz: "We demand that the Chamber of Commerce should also contribute, as it owns 26 percent of the Carinthian trade fairs. According to the accounts, they have reserves amounting to 54 million euros." For the sake of form, the municipal council still has to give the go-ahead for the conference center. "It could be that the entire SP leaves the chamber again next Wednesday during the vote," says Petritz. Yet the SP is the party with the most votes in Klagenfurt, something like this has never happened before.