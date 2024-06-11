Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Son of Hamas hostage

Pontiff’s letter: “The Pope is praying for my dad”

Nachrichten
11.06.2024 20:00

The family of the Austrian-Israeli dual citizen Tal Shoham, who was abducted by Hamas, is currently in Vienna. In their luggage: a touching letter from the Pontiff!

comment0 Kommentare

"My prayers are with you, especially for your father Tal, and I sincerely hope that you will soon be able to embrace him again." These are words that give strength. And they don't come from just anyone, but from the pen of the Holy Father. They are addressed to a courageous young man who, despite his tender age of eight, has already been through hell.

Boy (8) abducted with his family
On October 7, when Islamist hordes attacked the state of Israel and killed more than 1,200 people (see info box below), Naveh's life also took a dramatic turn. Together with his parents and his little sister, the boy was abducted to the Gaza Strip. His father Tal Shoham is still in the hands of the terrorists.

Held hostage for 250 days

  • On 7 October, heavily armed hordes of the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas invaded the state of Israel, slaughtered more than 1200 people and abducted around 250 men, women and children in the Gaza Strip. Among them were the Austrian-Israeli dual citizen Tal Shoam, his wife and their two children. The father was separated from his family.
  • Israel responded to the unprecedented terrorist attack with a major military offensive, which resulted in a ceasefire and prisoner exchange. During this time, Naveh and his little sister Yahel (4) and mother Adi were released. However, there is still no trace of Tal Shoham.
  • A few days ago, the Israeli military succeeded in freeing four hostages from the clutches of Hamas - a glimmer of hope in the fight for the lives of those abducted. Around 120 people are still being held by the terrorists. Among them is Naveh's beloved father.

250 endless days of captivity
But what can an eight-year-old do in the face of terror and the turmoil of war? An appeal to the world, for example: So, with the support of his mother, he wrote a letter to the Pope - about his grief, his sadness, the endless worries about his father that were breaking his heart. In the hope that Francis would continue to work for the release of the hostages and for peace.

The father of Naveh (8) is still in the hands of Hamas. (Bild: Reinhard Holl)
The father of Naveh (8) is still in the hands of Hamas.
(Bild: Reinhard Holl)
(Bild: Reinhard Holl)
(Bild: Reinhard Holl)

And indeed: a reply from the Pontiff recently fluttered into Naveh's mailbox. The pupil took the letter with him to Vienna, where he proudly presented it to the "Krone" newspaper on Tuesday (see video above). Together with his mother Adi, his four-year-old sister Yahel and grandfather Gilad Korngold, the boy is currently in the Austrian capital - the home of his ancestors, who were once expelled by the Nazis.

Chancellor contacted via cell phone
Naveh's grandfather's cell phone rings during the interview in the center of Vienna. It was Austria's Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer, with whom Korngold had already met during his last visit to Vienna in December.

Zitat Icon

For the Federal Government and for me as Federal Chancellor, the release of Tal Shoam remains an absolute priority. To this end, I am using all talks with political decision-makers from the Middle East to secure his return to his family

(Bild: APA/Helmut Fohringer)

Bundeskanzler Karl Nehammer

Bild: APA/Helmut Fohringer

The head of government once again encouraged the family and assured them that he would exhaust all possibilities: "The release of Tal Shoham remains an absolute priority for the Federal Government and for me as Federal Chancellor. To this end, I am using all talks with political decision-makers from the Middle East to achieve his return to his family," says Nehammer.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Oliver Papacek
Oliver Papacek
Nina Coloini
Nina Coloini
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf