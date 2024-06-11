Agreements reached
Will Bayern soon get two dream players?
FC Bayern are probably well on the way to solving two problems in the squad before the EURO. With Joao Palhinha, a new man for the central midfield is set to arrive. Talks are already well advanced. However, the desired solution for the defensive problems has now also been confirmed. Leverkusen's defensive boss Jonathan Tah is said to have decided to move to the Isar.
According to Sky, Tah is now certain that he wants to accept the offer from Munich. According to the report, the central defender has also informed his club Bayer Leverkusen and asked for a release. The 28-year-old has agreed a contract with Bayern until 2029.
Bayern sporting director Max Eberl and his team now want to start negotiations with the newly crowned German champions. Tah still has a contract at Leverkusen until 2025, meaning the Werkself could only get a good transfer fee this summer. Bayern, on the other hand, would like to keep the price down. Nevertheless, the signs are good for an acceptable deal for all parties.
End of a transfer saga?
The long-sought six-man in midfield also appears to have been found. With Joao Palhinha, it should work out at the second attempt. The player and club have already reached an agreement, reports "Bild". Negotiations between the clubs are also believed to be at an advanced stage.
In 2023, Palhinha was the player of choice, but the transfer fell through at the last second. This time, however, the omens are different. The Portuguese is set to sign a contract until 2028. The transfer fee is likely to be around 40 million euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
