Why this cosmetic surgery so often ends fatally

"Before my operation, I thought to myself: at least I'll have a nice butt when I die." This quote comes from the well-known influencer "LenaGlams", who made her experiences after a Brazilian butt lift public in a podcast. Driven by social media, the then 19-year-old allowed herself to be seduced into the most dangerous operation in the world. She now regrets the operation for aesthetic reasons. But that's the least of the surgery's problems.