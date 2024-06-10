First hoping for 90 minutes of playing time, then 19

Will the supplement also fall through?

"Making up the missing 19 minutes would do the trick," he grinned just a little later. When it was clear: Gosau would be satisfied with a 0:1 in the match against 1st division club Wilhering. Yesterday, the Upper Austrian Football Association's Penalty and Certification Committee ruled: The full 90 minutes will be added (on Tuesday)! "The regulations do not provide for only the missing remaining playing time to be made up - and in order to score a match with the score from the time of abandonment, no decisive change should have been possible in the remaining time," explained Roland Mayrhofer from the OÖFV. This means that Gosau will play St. Wolfgang today, whereby a defeat with a maximum of one goal difference would be enough to qualify for relegation. Section manager Egger: "I just hope that the weather and the pitch conditions actually allow the game to go ahead."