Relegation curiosity:
First hoping for 90 minutes of playing time, then 19
The season is already over for most lower league footballers, some, like those from Upper Austrian league side Pregarten, are already celebrating their relegation, championship title or promotion in Mallorca. While some are still waiting for relegation, which starts on Tuesday. Curious: One club has to qualify first!
The die is cast! On Monday, the Upper Austrian Football Association decided on the 14 matches in the relegation round based on regional criteria. Curious: While the first leg of the ASK St. Valentin - Donau Linz match kicks off on Tuesday, one candidate will still be playing for a place in the relegation play-off: Gosau - St. Wolfgang was abandoned in the 71st minute at 0:1 in the 1st division South at the weekend due to the weather. "I hope that the whole 90 minutes will be replayed," said Gosau section manager Markus Egger on Sunday evening, initially believing that his team needed a win to qualify for relegation.
Will the supplement also fall through?
"Making up the missing 19 minutes would do the trick," he grinned just a little later. When it was clear: Gosau would be satisfied with a 0:1 in the match against 1st division club Wilhering. Yesterday, the Upper Austrian Football Association's Penalty and Certification Committee ruled: The full 90 minutes will be added (on Tuesday)! "The regulations do not provide for only the missing remaining playing time to be made up - and in order to score a match with the score from the time of abandonment, no decisive change should have been possible in the remaining time," explained Roland Mayrhofer from the OÖFV. This means that Gosau will play St. Wolfgang today, whereby a defeat with a maximum of one goal difference would be enough to qualify for relegation. Section manager Egger: "I just hope that the weather and the pitch conditions actually allow the game to go ahead."
DUELS IN THE RELEGATION: For a place in the Upper Austrian league: ASK St. Valentin - Donau (first leg on Tuesday, 6.30 pm). For the regional league: Katsdorf - Hörsching, Sattledt - Senftenbach. - District league: Altenberg - Gosau/Wilhering, Wartberg - Palting/Seeham, Vorchdorf - Adlwang, Taiskirchen - St. Roman. - 1st division: ASK St. Valentin 1b - Steyregg, Taufkirchen/M. - Handenberg, Eidenberg - Walding, Bad Kreuzen - Gutau, Schärding - Eggerding, Kremsmünster - Ternberg, Roitham - Gampern.
