From Cyrus to Moore
These are the real names of Hollywood stars
Oscar winner Emma Stone recently revealed that she actually prefers to be called by her real name - Emily. But the actress is not the only Hollywood star to have shortened or changed her first name for career reasons. Here is a list of the most famous examples
They appear together in the series "Big Little Lies". In an interview with "Vanity Fair", Reese Witherspoon and colleague Nicole Kidman revealed details from behind the scenes of their show. Kidman revealed that Witherspoon only ever calls her colleague Laura Dern by her surname: "I always say Laura and you always say 'Hey Dern'. I ask myself, why is that? I hate that!"
To which the 48-year-old reminded her that her full name is Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon and that she had shortened it to Reese for her Hollywood career: "Laura is MY first name and I find it irritating to say it to anyone else when I'm not called that."
"Smiley" became Miley
Miley Cyrus was born Destiny Hope Cyrus. As a toddler, her parents nicknamed her "Smiley" - because she was always smiling. Without the "S", Miley later made it her stage name.
Natalie Portman's real name is Neta-Lee Hershlag. Before she became a child star, she changed it to Natalie Portman to protect her family's privacy. Portman is her grandmother's maiden name.
Jamie Foxx originally appeared in comedy clubs under his birth name Eric Marlon Bishop. He then chose his androgynous name Jamie Foxx for his acting career. Jamie the Fox's plan worked and he became a global star.
Demi Moore's real first name was difficult to pronounce
Demi Moore was born Demetria Gene Guynes. She shortened her real first name because her acting agent could not pronounce it correctly. Moore is the surname of her first husband, which she kept after the divorce.
Julianne Moore didn't actually want to change her common name Julie Smith. Until she tried to become a member of the actors' guild and her name already existed. Which is why she added her mother's first name Anne to her first name and changed Smith to Moore - her father's middle name.
Charlie Sheen was born Carlos Irwin Estevez. Like his father Martin Sheen, whose real name is Ramon Antonio Gerard Estevez, he Americanized his name for the sake of his career. "Charlie" was his childhood nickname, "Sheen" comes from a TV pastor named Fulton J. Sheen.
Michael J. Fox instead of Michael A. Fox
Michael Caine believed that he would not make it far as Maurice Joseph Micklewhite. He gave himself the stage name Michael White - but it already existed in England's theater scene. Without further ado, he chose the surname from his current favorite film "The Caine Was Her Destiny".
Michael J. Fox has Michael Andrew Fox in his passport. Because Michael Fox already existed in Hollywood and "Michael A. Fox" was out of the question for him, Fox chose a "J." as the initial. It is a tribute to his favorite actor at the time, Michael J. Pollard.
