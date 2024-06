77-year-old man is missing in the Mischendorf area

Major search operation for hours

Relatives, fellow hunters and members of the Mischendorf volunteer fire department were already searching for the missing man early on Sunday afternoon. After the police were notified, the search continued with several police officers and the fire departments from Mischendorf, Kotezicken and Großpetersdorf as well as drones from the police and fire department. The search had to be called off at 11.20 pm and is currently being continued.