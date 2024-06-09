Trend forecast: EPP strongest force, right-wing gains

Results are published shortly after 11 p.m.

The first overall predictions for the composition of the EU Parliament are based on the forecasts for eleven EU countries (exit polls) as well as pre-election polls in the other 16 member states. The overall forecast expected for 21:15 will already be based on 15 member states. The results will not be published until all polling stations across Europe have closed. This is expected to be shortly after 11pm. The last polling stations close in Italy. Around 360 million Europeans have voted for 720 new Members of the European Parliament since Thursday. This is 15 more than in the previous Parliament with 705.