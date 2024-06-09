High inflation: the government has made mistakes

EU external borders not bad for the economy

Regarding the EU elections, the economist said that voter turnout is extremely important because it is an indicator of how people feel about Europe. He criticized the fact that the election campaign often focused on national issues and the private life of a leading candidate. Felbermayr takes a pragmatic view of the predicted shift to the right. Secure external borders are not bad for Europe's economic performance. However, a fragmentation of Europe without a clear majority would be a dilemma.