Competition in the Zillertal
Duel of the fire department elite decided by hundredths
Dramatic final at the provincial competition in Zell am Ziller, the Florianijünger from Sillian triumphed in front of packed grandstands. In addition to a perfect performance, they also had the luck of a hundredth on their side in the crowning "Fire Cup".
Afterwards in the marquee, the beer may have flowed freely, but during the competition itself, the focus was relentlessly on performance. Concentration, and not infrequently nervousness, is the order of the day. "Yes, the standard is getting better and better, in the elite groups you have to run the 100 meters in under eleven seconds," says main judge Peter Payr from Schwoich.
"They prepare like full professionals"
Meanwhile, the best 16 groups are warming up for the "Fire Cup" - undoubtedly the highlight of the 60th provincial firefighting competition. "They are preparing like professionals," nodded Jakob Unterladstätter, the provincial fire brigade commander, approvingly. Long gone are the days when some participants took the duels lightly, even if they were a little tipsy.
Time penalty for every wrong move
And so the knockout duels, for which the best from the previous year had qualified, develop into a thriller. In addition to the time, there are penalty points for every wrong move and every twisted hose. No wonder the atmosphere in the sports stadium in Zell am Ziller was on a par with a soccer match.
Final duel between East Tyroleans and Ötztalers
At a sweltering 28 degrees, the competitors had already shed a lot of sweat by the time the final duel was due: On one side, the nine men from Huben in Ötztal, who set a new national record (28.78 seconds) in the semi-final.
We simply had the right day.
Gregor Kraler, Kommandant der siegreichen Sillianer
On the other side are the athletes from the Sillian I group, who take the much-acclaimed victory (32.85 seconds). With a lead of five hundredths!
"We simply had the right day," beams commander Gregor Kraler afterwards. They had actually trained normally and were not among the big favorites. "My men are welcome to drink one more beer today," is his motto.
Fanatical Floriani as "Krone" winner
20 fire department fans were also in the thick of the celebrations at the weekend as part of the "Krone" competition. Among them was Gerhard Jordan from Uderns, who was in uniform.
E "I was in the fire department for 50 years and am now honorary commander in my home town in Baden-Württemberg," says the Tyrolean by choice. He was impressed by the organization of the major event, and the Zell fire department received a lot of praise after months of hard work.
One of the emotional and visual highlights on Saturday evening was the march of almost 3000 participants through Zell. Accompanied by bands, the young Florianians marched to the marquee after the competition, where the convivial debriefing of the major event took place.
