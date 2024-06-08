Test match Saturday
Croatia win European Championship dress rehearsal in Portugal 2:1!
Six days before the start of the European Football Championship in Germany, Croatia have won their top-class dress rehearsal. The Croatians defeated Portugal 2:1 (1:0) in Oeiras on Saturday. Hungary (against Israel) and Serbia (in Sweden) both celebrated 3:0 victories.
While Portugal's superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was only on the substitutes' bench, veteran Luka Modric started for the Croatians and also gave them the early lead. The 38-year-old scored from the penalty spot after Vitinha had fouled Mateo Kovacic (8'). After Diogo Jota equalized (48'), Ante Budimir (56') gave the visitors a successful test for the difficult start to the EURO. Croatia will start against Spain next Saturday, while Portugal will face the Czech Republic in their first match on June 18.
Varga Hungary's outstanding player
Barnabas Varga of Ferencvaros was the outstanding player in Hungary's 3-0 (3-0) victory over Israel in Debrecen. The top scorer in the Hungarian championship set up the opening goal by Roland Sallai (11th) and scored the other two goals (19th, 22nd).
Serbia win 3:0 in Sweden
Serbia, who lost 2-1 to the ÖFB team in Vienna last Tuesday, won just as comfortably in Solna. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (18), Aleksandar Mitrovic (60) and Dusan Tadic (70) scored in a 3-0 (1-0) win over Sweden.
Slovenia drew 1:1 (1:1) with Bulgaria. Sturm Graz legionnaire Tomi Horvat came on for the home side in the first half, while his club colleague Jon Gorenc Stankovic was substituted in the 82nd minute.
The test match results:
Switzerland - Austria 1:1 (1:1)
Goals: Widmer (26.) and Baumgartner (5.)
Portugal - Croatia 1:2 (0:1)
Goals: Diogo Jota (48.) and Modric (8./penalty), Budimir (56.)
Hungary - Israel 3:0 (3:0)
Goals: Sallai (11.), Varga (19., 22.)
Sweden - Serbia 0:3 (0:1)
Goals: Milinkovic-Savic (18.), Mitrovic (60.), Dusan Tadic (70.)
Slovenia - Bulgaria 1:1 (1:1)
Latvia 0:2 (0:0) - Lithuania
Moldova - Cyprus 3:2 (1:0)
Estonia - Faroe Islands 4:1 (1:1)
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
