Croatia win European Championship dress rehearsal in Portugal 2:1!

While Portugal's superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was only on the substitutes' bench, veteran Luka Modric started for the Croatians and also gave them the early lead. The 38-year-old scored from the penalty spot after Vitinha had fouled Mateo Kovacic (8'). After Diogo Jota equalized (48'), Ante Budimir (56') gave the visitors a successful test for the difficult start to the EURO. Croatia will start against Spain next Saturday, while Portugal will face the Czech Republic in their first match on June 18.