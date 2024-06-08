Here in the LIVETICKER:
Austria’s final test against Switzerland – from 6pm
Dress rehearsal for Austria's national soccer team ahead of the European Championship in Germany. Ralf Rangnick's squad will face Switzerland at 6pm, we will be reporting live - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Today's clash is the last appearance for both teams before the EURO finals, but Ralf Rangnick is making one thing clear nine days before the kick-off: "The team that will start against France at the EURO will certainly not be the same one."
This is not only due to the break for Marcel Sabitzer, as the Austrian team boss revealed ahead of the clash in St. Gallen: "I will give one or two players the opportunity to gain match practice and get into the rhythm." Which will give others the chance to catch their breath one last time. In addition to the shake-up in goal - Heinz Lindner is back between the posts for the first time since March 2023 - it seems conceivable that Rangnick will completely reshape the defense compared to the Serbia game: Daniliuc, who made nine of his eleven appearances at right-back at Salzburg in the spring, could replace Posch.
Lienhart in the starting eleven
In central defense, Philipp Lienhart will start a match from the beginning for the first time in almost six months - the last time was on 9 December 2023 in Freiburg kit. Rangnick has no concerns despite the cut Lienhart suffered in training on Thursday, which required three stitches: "Philipp will play with a turban from the start." It is quite possible that he will form a duo with Gernot Trauner, who has been back in full training since Thursday. And on the left, Philipp Mwene, who Rangnick has often used as a starting player, could warm up for the EURO.
There are also signs of one or two changes up front, especially as the injured Wimmer and Arnautovic (Gregoritsch is back as a starting player in his place) have been rested in training recently. Christoph Baumgartner, on the other hand, let it be known after the Serbia game that he is once again hoping for a place in the starting eleven: "We all know that I haven't had very many games from the start recently in Leipzig. That's why matches from the start with long playing time are good for me."
While Rangnick has not yet laid all his cards on the table, Switzerland will start with the best possible line-up - including Yann Sommer in goal. Team boss Murat Yakin will only be missing the injured central defender Fabian Schär.
Kybunpark is sold out
This is not the first meeting between the two team bosses - they were already opponents in the German Bundesliga (Rangnick as coach, Yakin as player). "Murat was always very eloquent and pleasant," said the ÖFB team boss. The "Nati" coach was not sparing with his praise either: "I hold Ralf in extremely high regard. He sees soccer vertically and they have a fast, good style." The atmosphere in the stadium tonight should be EURO-worthy: Because Kybunpark is already sold out with just under 20,000 seats.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
