Austria’s final test against Switzerland – from 6pm

This is not only due to the break for Marcel Sabitzer, as the Austrian team boss revealed ahead of the clash in St. Gallen: "I will give one or two players the opportunity to gain match practice and get into the rhythm." Which will give others the chance to catch their breath one last time. In addition to the shake-up in goal - Heinz Lindner is back between the posts for the first time since March 2023 - it seems conceivable that Rangnick will completely reshape the defense compared to the Serbia game: Daniliuc, who made nine of his eleven appearances at right-back at Salzburg in the spring, could replace Posch.