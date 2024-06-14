"My donkey" demanded
High cadence in demand
The oversupply on the bicycle market is increasing the pressure on small brands. "My Esel" from Traun, which only offers wooden models, has already had to react to this: The savings pencil has been applied. Read on to find out why founder Christoph Fraundorfer is nevertheless optimistic and what innovations are being used to score points.
Gate nine, it says above the entrance to the hall in Holzbauernstraße in Traun, where boxes, parts such as wheels and ready-built bicycle models are pushed into view. In a room behind it, the final assembly of the wooden bikes, for which the "My Esel" brand stands, is underway.
"Seeing that our production is here is really good for the customers who come to us," enthuses Christoph Fraundorfer, who founded "My Esel" and now runs it with Heinz Mayrhofer.
2023 was okay for us. We were still growing, but we had to invest more to achieve this growth. The picture is similar in 2024. You just have to get over it now.
Christoph Fraundorfer, Gründer „My Esel“
"Reasonable growth" during the pandemic
Did the urge to move give a boost during the pandemic? Fraundorfer waves it off: "You don't quickly buy a bike with a wooden composite frame that you have questions about," says the 40-year-old, who speaks of "reasonable growth" during this time.
High inflation has slowed down the demand for bikes, which is reflected in dealers' stocks. For "My Esel", this means having to work even harder to be noticed in the huge range of products on offer. Savings also have to be made: "We haven't filled any positions." Advertising expenditure was cut back. "You have to get over it now. The forecasts for 2025 are very, very good again."
Almost all bikes sold are electrified
Incidentally, 90 percent of the models sold by Traun are powered by electricity. "We didn't want to build mopeds, but lightweight e-bikes that ride like a normal bike when the battery is switched off," emphasizes Fraundorfer.
