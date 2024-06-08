“Schutzschild 24”: 1500 soldiers practise in Carinthia

Cross-border exercise

More than 7,500 soldiers and civilian staff from Austria, Germany, Sweden, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro will take part in the "protective shield exercise", which will run until June 21 not only in Carinthia, but also in Lower Austria, Burgenland and Styria. For this purpose, 1000 soldiers from the militia will also be called up. In the south alone, 200 military vehicles will be on the road.