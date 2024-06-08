Several nations involved
“Schutzschild 24”: 1500 soldiers practise in Carinthia
One of Austria's largest army exercises will start on Monday under the title "Schutzschild 24". Several nations are taking part!
"For the first time in 20 years, this major exercise gives us the opportunity to practice our core task of military national defense. To this end, 1500 soldiers will train for two weeks in Carinthia, especially in the Klagenfurt area, to protect critical infrastructure," explains Brigadier Philipp Eder, the military commander of Carinthia.
Cross-border exercise
More than 7,500 soldiers and civilian staff from Austria, Germany, Sweden, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro will take part in the "protective shield exercise", which will run until June 21 not only in Carinthia, but also in Lower Austria, Burgenland and Styria. For this purpose, 1000 soldiers from the militia will also be called up. In the south alone, 200 military vehicles will be on the road.
The "Shield 24" exercise gives us another opportunity to practice our core task of national defense.
Militärkommandant Philipp Eder
What is special is that low-flying military aircraft will also be deployed and public institutions such as Klagenfurt Airport, the clinic and the hospital of the Teutonic Order Friesach will be involved. "We have gladly agreed to be integrated into the exercise," says Ernst Benischke, Medical Director of Friesach Hospital.
Increased traffic volume
Particularly on the first two days of the exercise, June 10 and 11, increased traffic volumes are to be expected due to the troop deployment. "There may therefore be small-scale disruptions to public transport. In Carinthia, the areas around Klagenfurt and St. Veit as well as the A2 Südautobahn are particularly affected," says the army.
The military appeals to the population not to collect any ammunition or parts of ammunition and not to touch them, but to report them immediately due to danger!
