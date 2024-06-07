Unbelievable rumor
British government said to be harassing Kate with cancer
The British Princess Kate is fighting cancer in secret. But the pressure on her is growing. Not only the people and the palace are hoping for her speedy return, the British government is even said to be urging her to make public appearances.
The reason? Kate's presence would lift the mood in the country, which is shaken by crises. The government hopes that the popular princess could boost the elections in July.
As the German newspaper Bild has learned, it is "an open secret in Westminster, the UK's seat of government, that the government has been putting pressure on the royal family and Kate in particular for weeks".
The aim is to ensure that the princess, just like Charles, who also has cancer, no longer hides but also appears in public.
Kate's appearances put Britons in a good mood
"Because it increases the feel-good factor enormously," political observer Patrick Handscombe told the newspaper.
The government holds Kate partly responsible for the bad mood in the country.
Apparently there is speculation that she will appear at the "Trooping The Color" parade on June 15 - although this has already been described as unlikely - and thus reassure the people who are due to vote on July 4.
Kate's health comes first
But Kate's health comes first. The final decision on her return lies with her and Prince William. The princess underwent abdominal surgery in January. Tests subsequently revealed cancer, which has to be treated with adjuvant chemotherapy.
She is currently recovering in the immediate family circle. It is unclear when she will be seen in public again.
The fact is: the pressure on Kate is immense. But the princess must listen to her body and not risk her health for politics.
