16-year-old Lamine Yamal in Spain’s EURO squad

Belgium, meanwhile, did without a squad player altogether and will travel with just 25 professionals. This was confirmed by team boss Domenico Tedesco on Friday. "It's all about team spirit. I have always said that we will travel to Germany with 25 players," said the German-Italian. Arne Engels (Augsburg) and Mandela Keita (Antwerp) were the last two talented players to train with the "Red Devils", but neither of them will be at the European Championships.