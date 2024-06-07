Great hope
16-year-old Lamine Yamal in Spain’s EURO squad
Shooting star Lamine Yamal was called up to the Spanish squad for the European Championship on Friday by national coach Luis de la Fuente. The 16-year-old from FC Barcelona, who celebrates his 17th birthday one day before the final on July 14 and has already played six international matches, could become the youngest player in EURO history in Germany. Pau Cubarsi, Marcos Llorente and Aleix Garcia did not make the 26-man squad for the Nations League winners.
Belgium, meanwhile, did without a squad player altogether and will travel with just 25 professionals. This was confirmed by team boss Domenico Tedesco on Friday. "It's all about team spirit. I have always said that we will travel to Germany with 25 players," said the German-Italian. Arne Engels (Augsburg) and Mandela Keita (Antwerp) were the last two talented players to train with the "Red Devils", but neither of them will be at the European Championships.
Courtois missing
There are still question marks over the fitness of the two defenders Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht) and Arthur Theate (Rennes). The 37-year-old Vertonghen, Belgium's record international with 154 appearances, is expected to return soon, while it will take a little longer for Theate. Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels will be deployed as the first-choice goalkeeper. Thibaut Courtois, who had to take a long break last season with Champions League winners Real Madrid due to injury, is also missing from the squad because of a dispute with Tedesco.
The team bosses of the 24 European Championship participants have until Friday, 23:59, to submit their final 26-man squad to UEFA.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.