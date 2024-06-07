NBA: Boston Celtics dominate the finals opener

Doncic was the most successful scorer of the evening with 30 points, but like his teammates had major problems with threes. The Mavericks, who are in the final for the first time since winning the title in 2011, hit just 25.9 percent of their attempts from distance. Doncic also recorded just one assist. "Someone like him is going to score - our job is going to be to limit the other guys as much as we can," Celtics star Jayson Tatum told TV station ABC. "These are the NBA Finals, they (Mavericks) aren't going to just give up. We have to fight back." Tatum finished with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds.