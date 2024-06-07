Dallas without a chance
NBA: Boston Celtics dominate the finals opener
The favored Boston Celtics dominated the opening game in the NBA final series ("best of seven") and won 107:89 against the Dallas Mavericks. The hosts led by more than 15 points after the first quarter on Thursday evening (local time), and at one stage even had a 29-point lead over the team led by stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The second game will be played again in Boston on Monday night.
Doncic was the most successful scorer of the evening with 30 points, but like his teammates had major problems with threes. The Mavericks, who are in the final for the first time since winning the title in 2011, hit just 25.9 percent of their attempts from distance. Doncic also recorded just one assist. "Someone like him is going to score - our job is going to be to limit the other guys as much as we can," Celtics star Jayson Tatum told TV station ABC. "These are the NBA Finals, they (Mavericks) aren't going to just give up. We have to fight back." Tatum finished with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds.
After an even start with both teams scoring, the Celtics pulled away to 17 points in the last six minutes of the first quarter. Kristaps Porzingis in particular was outstanding in this phase in his first game after 38 days out injured. He scored from long range against his former team and blocked three attempts by the Mavericks in the space of a few minutes. He finished the evening with 20 points, making him the Celtics' second-best scorer after Jaylen Brown.
