Analog is considered "out"
Setbacks in the fight against age discrimination
Digital access to federal subsidies is to be simplified in the municipalities. However, the measures announced do not go far enough for senior citizens. They are dependent on computers when applying for grants.
The ATM no longer spits out euros, the overdraft limit on the account is reduced to zero, the credit card is no longer extended - many senior citizens suffer from age discrimination. In addition, certain funding applications are only available online.
No application without internet
Pensioners without internet access can neither apply for a tradesman, repair or renovation bonus nor for "Get out of oil and gas" extras. The Council of Ministers has now decided to promote digital access via the municipalities. Among other things, support is to be given to those groups of people who have difficulties applying for federal subsidies digitally.
Despite federal funding for digital access in the municipalities, older generations remain at a disadvantage. Analog is considered "out".
Christian Drobits, SPÖ-Konsumentenschutzsprecher
Measure is "insufficient"
A special-purpose grant of 120 million euros, spread over four years in tranches of 30 million euros each, is intended to help municipalities to provide citizens with more support for electronic contact with public authorities. For SPÖ consumer protection spokesperson Christian Drobits, who has long highlighted and fought against all forms of age discrimination, the new federal measure is "insufficient".
"Financial injection is not a panacea"
According to the SPÖ consumer protection spokesperson, the vague promise of 30 million euros will not really solve the serious problem of the older generations, but will at best alleviate it a little.
"If the total amount announced is divided by the 2093 Austrian municipalities, the result is only 14,333.49 euros per year and municipality," the parliamentarian calculates. "This may be a considerable sum for smaller municipalities, but it is hardly enough for larger towns and cities to be able to fully implement the announced measures," says Drobits.
Future unclear
The question remains as to how the funds will be distributed. "Will each municipality receive the same amount or will it be distributed based on the number of inhabitants?" asks Drobits. Furthermore, it is completely unclear what will happen after 2028.
Federal government sticks to measure
At the most recent meeting of the Equal Treatment Committee, Drobits asked Susanne Raab, ÖVP Minister for Women, Family, Youth and Integration, directly why important subsidies such as "Get out of oil and gas" or the craftsmen's bonus are only accessible digitally.
In short, the federal government is sticking to the planned measure. Drobits' answer: "In the interests of consumer protection, we are keeping a close eye on implementation."
