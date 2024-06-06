How Austria will play against France at the EURO

Midfield: "In the 4-2-3-1 system, Konrad Laimer and Nicolas Seiwald are set as defensive midfielders." In Klein's view, Laimer can replace the injured Xaver Schlager 1:1: "The way he played against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final was gigantic. He won so many balls and pushed forward. The loss of Xaver is tough on the team, but Konny can fill this role just as well." In attacking midfield, if everyone is fit, the Servus TV experts will line up Sabitzer centrally and Patrick Wimmer and Christoph Baumgartner on the flanks: "Sabi's performance in the Champions League final against Real Madrid was tremendous. The way he dealt with Toni Kroos was really strong. He also set the tone offensively. Baumi is currently in absolute top form in the national team. He's currently our most important player in attack. Patrick is a great footballer and has great creative qualities."