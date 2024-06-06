Join the discussion
How Austria will play against France at the EURO
This is how Austria's national soccer team will start against France at the EURO. Read how Servus TV experts Florian Klein and Sebastian Prödl would line up in Düsseldorf on June 17. And how their grading once led to a (slightly indignant) visit from Marko Arnautovic and Marcel Sabitzer immediately after a match.
Former team players Flo Klein and Sebastian Prödl agree on the line-up in almost all positions during the Servus TV interview in Vienna on the roof terrace of The Hoxton Vienna hotel.
Goal: "Patrick Pentz is our number one at the EURO after Alex Schlager's injury. He is really good with his foot and has strong reflexes on the line. He also has great self-confidence and radiates it."
Defense: "We would play with a back four. Stefan Posch starts on the right. He had a top season at Bologna and is fully established. Kevin Danso is set as a central defender. He's extremely strong physically and has also developed a lot in terms of opening up play. Next to him we have Max Wöber as a central defender. He's in good form and showed that against Serbia." They don't quite agree on the left-back position. Klein says: "I liked Prass against Serbia, he was very present. Mwene is very lively and technically strong. Prass might even be a better fit against France." Prödl says: "Wöber could also play at left back, then I would put Lienhart in the center. You didn't notice his lack of match practice against Serbia. But I would probably let Mwene play."
Midfield: "In the 4-2-3-1 system, Konrad Laimer and Nicolas Seiwald are set as defensive midfielders." In Klein's view, Laimer can replace the injured Xaver Schlager 1:1: "The way he played against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final was gigantic. He won so many balls and pushed forward. The loss of Xaver is tough on the team, but Konny can fill this role just as well." In attacking midfield, if everyone is fit, the Servus TV experts will line up Sabitzer centrally and Patrick Wimmer and Christoph Baumgartner on the flanks: "Sabi's performance in the Champions League final against Real Madrid was tremendous. The way he dealt with Toni Kroos was really strong. He also set the tone offensively. Baumi is currently in absolute top form in the national team. He's currently our most important player in attack. Patrick is a great footballer and has great creative qualities."
Sturm: "Against France, we would play with just one striker. That's Michael Gregoritsch for us. He's currently in better form than Marko Arnautovic, who can still bring a lot of danger to the game as a joker."
"The team players are just as interested in the grades as the fans"
The same Marko Arnautovic also came to see Prödl and Klein at the Happel Stadium with Marcel Sabitzer after the 2-0 home win against Sweden in the European Championship qualifier. They had heard about their scoring and wanted an explanation. The two Servus TV experts nodded: "The scores also come to the team players. They are just as interested as the fans in how we justify it."
Rangnick gives the team the feeling that they can beat any opponent"
Klein and Prödl have a very strong opinion of team boss Ralf Rangnick: "Under him, all the players have a huge amount of self-confidence. He gives the team the feeling that they can beat any opponent. Everyone knows exactly what their job is. Ralf Rangnick has a very precise plan for this EURO."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.