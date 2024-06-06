Healthcare reform on the brink

There are issues in several areas: Among other things, an additional 90 million euros have been agreed for vaccinations. However, according to the federal states, the federal government wants to include the coronavirus and influenza vaccinations, which were previously paid for by the federal government, in these sums. In future, these vaccinations would be paid for equally by the federal government, the federal states and the health insurance fund. This would save the federal government money. "However, we want to use the money to make all currently recommended vaccinations, which are subject to a charge, free of charge," says the city of Vienna, for example.