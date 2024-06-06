Unexpected revelation
US actor Jake Gyllenhaal is blind
Bet you didn't see that coming! In a new interview with "The Hollywood Reporter" magazine, Jake Gyllenhaal reveals that he is officially blind. Without his special contact lenses, which he has worn since the age of six, the star would not be able to see anything at all.
Gyllenhaal, who was born with an eye deformity, sees his disability as something positive: "I really think it's beneficial for me because I've never known anything else. Before I put my glasses on in the morning, I can't see anything at all and then I'm in a place with just me."
Growing as an actor
In acting, he uses his blindness to get even more out of a role and "grow as an actor".
Like in the 2015 boxing film "Southpaw". There he took out his contact lenses: "It was for the scene in which my movie hero Billy learns from the police that his wife is dead. That forced me to listen even harder."
Out of the comfort zone
Back in 2017, the star revealed in an interview with The Telegraph that he was bullied at school as a child because of his thick glasses. "I was an easy target and particularly sensitive as a child."
The 43-year-old, who received an Oscar nomination for Brokeback Mountain in 2006, prefers films with roles "that take me out of my comfort zone and scare me a bit".
Saying yes twice
Before accepting a role, the star always asks himself the question "Can I even do it?" And then: "Will the role demand things of me that I don't yet know how to handle myself?" If he can answer that twice in the affirmative, his acceptance is secure.
For his current film, the remake of the 1989 movie "Road House", he even accepted an injury. During a fight scene, he tore his hand open on broken glass and simply carried on filming. The painful consequence: he suffered a staph infection.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
