Balance sheet was embellished by 100 million euros for years

Booking errors were not cash-effective

The former managing director of the company in question, who was later also a member of the Management Board of the Metal Forming Division, has no longer worked for the Group since fall 2023, as voestalpine confirms. According to voestalpine, the incorrect postings were not cash-effective and there was no outflow of funds. However, the 2022/23 balance sheet had to be adjusted and voestalpine's equity was reduced from EUR 7.6 billion to EUR 7.5 billion as of the March 31, 2024 balance sheet date. The financial consequences have been fully taken into account in the 2023/24 consolidated financial statements, voestalpine emphasizes.