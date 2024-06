This is probably the toughest mountain run in Austria!

The Großglockner Mountain Run takes place from 4 to 7 July and also offers an attractive program for children and amateur runners. There is a Junior Mountain Run, a Bambini Run and the King of Heiligenblut, a competition for real running pros. On Sunday, July 7, the Grossglockner Mountain Run will start and 1500 runners will attempt to conquer the beautiful mountain running course through the Hohe Tauern National Park.