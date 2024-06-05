“Carinthia is a blank spot when it comes to freight transport”

A question of survival for the business location

The Chamber of Commerce is also calling for a faster pace for the projects. "It is incomprehensible if there are delays here. International competition never sleeps," emphasizes Chamber President Jürgen Mandl. "Massive investments are being made all around. It is a matter of survival for Carinthia as a business location that these investments are made." With a view to the stakeholders ÖBB, the federal government and the economy, Provincial Councillor Schuschnig concludes: "We need to join forces so that the opportunity of the Koralm Railway can be seized."