Investments needed

“Carinthia is a blank spot when it comes to freight transport”

05.06.2024 14:00

A well-developed infrastructure brings economic momentum to a region. The logistics centers in Fürnitz and Kühnsdorf are therefore important pieces of the puzzle to ensure that Carinthia does not fall behind.

Although freight traffic on the railroad lines passes through Carinthia, it is mostly other regions that benefit. "When it comes to logistics centers and terminals with loading facilities, the north of Austria is well supplied, but Carinthia is still a blank spot on the map when it comes to freight transport," explains Christoph Schneider from the Economica economic research institute. "Yet this infrastructure only has positive effects for the region."

Growth in population and jobs
These were calculated by the economic experts in a detailed study. "Depending on the investments, the result could be an increase of up to 39.2 percent in freight transport lines. And the planned projects alone will bring growth to the regions," emphasizes Schneider. "We have also analyzed over 2,000 municipalities. Where there is a terminal, the population is growing by three percent more in comparison, and there is an increase in jobs of almost six percent."

Provincial Councillor Sebastian Schuschnig, WK President Jürgen Mandl and Christoph Schneider, Economica, presented the study. (Bild: WKK/STUDIOHORST.AT)
Provincial Councillor Sebastian Schuschnig, WK President Jürgen Mandl and Christoph Schneider, Economica, presented the study.
(Bild: WKK/STUDIOHORST.AT)

"Political no-brainer"
And Carinthia in particular would benefit from its proximity to the seaports of Koper, Trieste and Venice. Although investments of 80.4 million euros are planned in Fürnitz and 1.9 million euros in Kühnsdorf, it is all about speed. "The traffic will take place, but where is the added value?" warns Provincial Councillor Sebastian Schuschnig. "The Koralm route could become our future economic lifeline. In this respect, a clear commitment from all those responsible is a political no-brainer."

A question of survival for the business location
The Chamber of Commerce is also calling for a faster pace for the projects. "It is incomprehensible if there are delays here. International competition never sleeps," emphasizes Chamber President Jürgen Mandl. "Massive investments are being made all around. It is a matter of survival for Carinthia as a business location that these investments are made." With a view to the stakeholders ÖBB, the federal government and the economy, Provincial Councillor Schuschnig concludes: "We need to join forces so that the opportunity of the Koralm Railway can be seized."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Felix Justich
Felix Justich
