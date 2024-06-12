Summer is going to be hot!
Bikini trends: the stars love it tight & crisp
Summertime is bikini time - even for celebrities. And even before the start of the vacation season, a trend can be identified. Because whether it's Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner or Kim Kardashian: they all love it tight and crisp!
This year, the stars are once again opting for swimwear with as little fabric as possible. No wonder: their sexy curves and toned tummies want to be admired on the beach.
It could hardly be skimpier!
The XXS bikini trend has of course been perfected by Kim Kardashian. She slipped into a rather skimpy two-piece on vacation - especially at the top.
The photo that the 43-year-old recently posted on Instagram therefore received many compliments. But also some advice to buy a bikini top a size bigger next time.
Hot in the city - and on the beach!
By the way, Emily Ratajkowski's favorite pieces of the season are no less small. The model beauty, who conveniently designs her own must-have pieces, has already presented herself to her fans in several mini models and even named one of her creations the "City-Kini".
Whether the trend of wearing the bikini - and only the bikini - in the city is also a success is questionable, however. But it would definitely be sexy!
Kendall Jenner is also swearing by a pretty hot model this summer. She has fallen in love with the shiny satin bikini from Calzedonia. And it suits the model beauty perfectly!
The most revealing swimsuit of the season?
Nicole Scherzinger recently proved that it's not just the stars' bikinis that are tight. She dared to dance in a very revealing swimsuit. I wonder if this model is the most revealing one-piece of the season?
Heidi Klum also packed a sexy bikini for her trip to Cannes. The "Germany's Next Topmodel" mom slipped into a glittery crochet model to get a tan before the event on the Côte d'Azur.
Other German celebrities have also already shown how exciting they look in this season's swimwear - above all Lena Gercke and Nazan Eckes.
While the top model opted for a model in green, the presenter got her fans' blood pumping in a two-piece in a berry shade.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
