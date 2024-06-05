Climate records are falling at ever shorter intervals

Man-made global warming increasing faster than ever before

In the past decade alone (2014 to 2023), the temperature rose by around 0.26 degrees as a result of human activities. This is a record when recorded with measuring devices dating back to the 19th century, reports the group led by Piers Forster from the University of Leeds in the journal "Earth System Science Data". A decade earlier (2004 to 2013), it was around 0.20 degrees of warming, according to the university.