Decision made on Sergio Perez’s future

"Checo" finished second in the world championship, helping the Red Bull team to win the constructors' championship again, which had also gone to the Red Bull team in 2022. This year, Perez is only in fifth place overall after eight of 24 races and is 62 points behind leader Verstappen. There has therefore been much speculation recently as to whether Perez will be replaced by another driver from 2025. "Continuity and stability are important for the team," said Team Principal Christian Horner before Sunday's race in Montreal, explaining the decision to keep him on. Perez and Verstappen are characterized by a "successful and robust" collaboration, said the Briton.