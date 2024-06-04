Red Bull announces:
Decision made on Sergio Perez’s future
Red Bull Racing will continue to rely on the driver duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in Formula 1. The world champion team has extended its contract with the 34-year-old Mexican for a further two years until the end of 2026, the Austrian-British racing team announced on Tuesday.
World champion Verstappen still has a contract until 2028. Perez has been driving for RB Racing since 2021, has celebrated five Grand Prix victories in this time and had his best season last year.
62 points behind
"Checo" finished second in the world championship, helping the Red Bull team to win the constructors' championship again, which had also gone to the Red Bull team in 2022. This year, Perez is only in fifth place overall after eight of 24 races and is 62 points behind leader Verstappen. There has therefore been much speculation recently as to whether Perez will be replaced by another driver from 2025. "Continuity and stability are important for the team," said Team Principal Christian Horner before Sunday's race in Montreal, explaining the decision to keep him on. Perez and Verstappen are characterized by a "successful and robust" collaboration, said the Briton.
"Checo had a strong start to 2024 with second places in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Japan and his podium finish in China. The last few races have been tough, but we have faith in Checo and look forward to his return to the proven form and performance we see so often," explained Horner.
"Challenge like no other"
"I am relieved to be staying here. I am very happy to dedicate my future to this great team. It's a challenge like no other to drive for Oracle Red Bull Racing, both on and off the track," said Perez.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
