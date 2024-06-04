Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New strategy

“We need to find a vision for sport”

Nachrichten
04.06.2024 20:30

With a new long-term strategy, sport in Salzburg is to be steered in the right direction - whether at grassroots, junior or elite level. To this end, the province and the politician responsible, Martin Zauner, are also enlisting the help of scientists.

comment0 Kommentare

A lot is going well in Salzburg sport, but a lot is not. Want an example? At the Olympic Games in Paris, the local delegation will be smaller than ever before. In his first year in office, Provincial Councillor Martin Zauner (FPÖ) has also recognized that adjustments and new ideas are needed in order to be fit for the future - whether at grassroots, junior or elite level.

"We have to find a vision of how we can give sport a higher status in the province again," says the 53-year-old. Parochial thinking, which is still widespread in Salzburg and Austria, should be a thing of the past. The "Provincial Sports Strategy 2036" should lead to this and more. The "clever minds of the country" are working on this, as Zauner puts it. Politicians are providing 120,000 euros for this.

Zitat Icon

"We have to find a common vision of how we can give sport a higher status in the state again.

Sportlandesrat Martin Zauner (FPÖ)

The development of the long-term strategy is being scientifically supported by the Paris Lodron University of Salzburg (PLUS). The five-person team, led by Minas Dimitriou, will carry out extensive surveys of those involved in sport, as well as citizens. "The state sports strategy should open up new opportunities," says Dimitriou, who sees sport as a cross-sectional issue in society.

Many unanswered questions await
Various lessons are to be learned from the results. Which systems work, where improvements are needed and many other questions should be answered. In order to subsequently bring more talent back into elite sport and to the Olympics. "There's a problem somewhere," says Zauner. But certainly not only there.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sebastian Steinbichler
Sebastian Steinbichler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf