Tensions on the rise
After garbage balloons: South Korea suspends border agreement
Against the backdrop of heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula, the government in South Korea has suspended a military agreement with North Korea. This clears the way for the resumption of all military activities on the heavily fortified border.
South Korea had recently warned North Korea of tough countermeasures after the isolated neighboring country sent balloons full of garbage across the border. On Sunday night alone, around 600 balloons loaded with bags of garbage were said to have flown into South Korea.
The balloons, which carried garbage bags full of cigarette butts, clothing, paper waste and plastic, were found scattered all over the capital Seoul in the morning, South Korea's Chief of General Staff announced. The military is monitoring the starting point and conducting aerial reconnaissance to track down and collect the balloons.
Military "normalizes" operations at the border
All operations of its own armed forces along the military demarcation line and on the northwestern islands, which had been restricted by the 2018 military agreement, will return to normal, South Korean Vice Defence Minister Cho Chang-rae said in Seoul on Tuesday. The cabinet and President Yoon Suk-yeol had previously approved a motion to temporarily suspend the agreement.
South Korea's military also accused its neighbor of jamming the GPS satellite navigation system in the border region in addition to the garbage balloons. According to North Korea, the balloon actions were in response to the frequent sending of propaganda leaflets across the border by South Korean organizations. On Sunday, North Korea then declared that it wanted to end the actions for the time being.
South Korea is still keeping a low profile
Vice Defense Minister Cho gave no details about planned military activities on the border. However, the suspension of the agreement, which North Korea had already declared terminated months ago, means that South Korea can once again hold military exercises aimed at its neighbor near the border line and, theoretically, also start propaganda bombings again. The agreement also provided for no-fly zones in the border area. Furthermore, no more naval maneuvers were to take place in a buffer zone in the Yellow Sea.
In September 2018, both sides agreed on a series of measures to prevent incidents at the border. However, South Korea had already suspended parts of the agreement in November due to the launch of a spy satellite by North Korea. North Korea then announced that it would no longer adhere to the entire agreement.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
