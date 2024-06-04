After garbage balloons: South Korea suspends border agreement

South Korea is still keeping a low profile

Vice Defense Minister Cho gave no details about planned military activities on the border. However, the suspension of the agreement, which North Korea had already declared terminated months ago, means that South Korea can once again hold military exercises aimed at its neighbor near the border line and, theoretically, also start propaganda bombings again. The agreement also provided for no-fly zones in the border area. Furthermore, no more naval maneuvers were to take place in a buffer zone in the Yellow Sea.