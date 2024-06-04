Swen Temmel: “I want to become a superstar”

Swen Temmel grew up with Schwarzenegger, Stallone and Travolta, they are the reason why he acts. In general: "As an actor, I want to enable the audience to escape their everyday lives for two hours, to forget their worries, to switch off. The world is on the brink, there are wars, terror, diseases. This is a challenge for our profession: We should offer people entertainment, whisk them away to other worlds. A noble attitude from a profession that is often about appearances: "If I want to be famous, there are easier ways: For example, walking naked across the Croisette," laughed Temmel. "Then I'll be in all the newspapers tomorrow". But that's not his path: he wants to entertain with class.