Hyundai Ioniq 5 N: Perfect combustion simulation?

Even at first glance, purely from the looks of it, it's clear that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is not a quiet performer. We are familiar with the matt baby blue from Hyundai's sporty combustion engines (none of which are anywhere near as strong), Porsche also has a similar color in its sporty company history, plus red accents, powerful spoilers, a fat diffuser and forged alloys with rubber rollers. Because of all the power at the front and rear, the N is eight centimeters longer. 4.72 meters.