"P8 Opportunities"
The recipe for success created in our own kitchen
P8 Marketing is celebrating its 25th anniversary and giving itself a new milestone. The company pays attention to sustainability and aims to "achieve an ecological and social impact", as it puts it.
It all began not in a garage, as is often the case, but in the kitchen of a law firm. That was in 1999. 25 years later, the recipe devised back then seems to have worked out, and the agency P8 Marketing, headquartered in Innsbruck, is celebrating its anniversary and is one of the best in Austria.
It can also call a whole host of important awards its own. Most recently, for example, the company was voted number two among Austrian agencies in both the renowned medianet.xpert ranking and the Horizont ranking for the second time in a row. In addition, it has won the "European Excellence Award" in the category "Best Agency in Austria and Switzerland" in the past two years.
With 'P8 Opportunities', we are marking a significant milestone and offering ourselves and investors the opportunity to invest at the forefront of innovation and sustainability.
Agenturgründer Georg Hofherr
Special focus on three united own spin-offs
The anniversary is not being celebrated in a big way. On the contrary: the company, which now has 50 employees and locations in Salzburg and Vienna as well as Innsbruck, is giving itself a special present: three of its own spin-offs from the business areas of sleep medicine (dreep®), sensory research (Sinnmacher) and natural cosmetics (O'BAO) have now been bundled together under the name 'P8 Opportunities'.
"Want to achieve an ecological and social impact"
Agency founder Georg Hofherr comments: "With 'P8 Opportunities', we are marking a significant milestone and offering ourselves and investors the opportunity to invest at the forefront of innovation and sustainability. Each project reflects our ambition to achieve not only financial success, but also social and environmental impact." Nina Hauser is the head of "P8 Opportunities". Information on "P8 Opportunities" at: p8.eu/p8-opportunities.
