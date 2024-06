Dortmund pockets millions thanks to defeat against Real

Another ten million euros

The transfer at the time brought BVB a transfer fee of 103 million euros. And now comes the next windfall: Because Bellingham was able to win the "premier league" in his first year at Real, Dortmund will receive an additional payment of 4.5 million euros. In total, the club can look forward to more than ten million euros in additional payments from Madrid this summer, as reported by "Sport Bild".