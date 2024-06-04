Residents horrified
Head-on crash while intoxicated: “It often crashes here”
Almost 1.5 per mille and far too fast - after a horrific accident with five patients in Unterpullendorf, some of whom were seriously injured, a debate about the traffic circle as a danger zone was sparked. Concerned residents report dangerous situations due to the recklessness of many drivers.
The terrible accident in Unterpullendorf last weekend has left many local residents wondering. As reported, a driver (29) drove over a lane divider at around 5.30 pm, mowed down a tree in the middle of the traffic circle and then hit a traffic sign before crashing his car into an oncoming car. The man at the wheel (66) from Strebersdorf, a district of Lutzmannsburg, was trapped in the wreck - hospital!
According to the official accusations, the man who caused the accident from Vienna was driving far too fast with three friends in the car after a wedding party with a blood alcohol level of almost 1.5. The 29-year-old escaped with minor injuries. His passengers were worse off.
Reckless speeders
"A lot of drivers approach our traffic circle far too fast," report concerned residents. A glance out of the window reveals that tricky situations occur time and again. "Although the police are constantly on site and keep an eye on the traffic, quite a few drivers still don't keep to the prescribed speed outside of the controls. Some even drive so foolishly that they barely take their foot off the accelerator," warns a neighbor.
However, the number of accidents is limited. According to the authorities, the last accident was in mid-July 2023 at the traffic circle in Unterpullendorf.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
