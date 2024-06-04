Trial in Innsbruck
Mild sentence after massive insurance fraud
A Tyrolean man (32) obtained almost 120,000 euros by forging fee notes. The man is now in court, but despite confessing, he will not be behind bars.
"The accused had a very high level of criminal energy," emphasized the public prosecutor at the trial before the Innsbruck Regional Court. Between October 2019 and November 2023, the 32-year-old repeatedly submitted falsified fee notes for various doctor visits or transport costs to ÖGK, BVAEB and his supplementary insurance, thereby obtaining almost 120,000 euros. By cheating on the number of treatments, for example, the invoice amount increased drastically.
It was a huge, very stupid mistake.
Der Angeklagte
"It was a huge, very stupid mistake," the Tyrolean admitted to the jury. However, it was not him but his father who submitted the falsified invoices to one of the insurance companies on his behalf.
Professional and health "existential crisis"
As the reason for his fraud, the man stated that he had been in a professional and health-related "existential crisis" during the accused period due to a serious illness and that his debts had piled up due to medical and life counseling costs, among other things. "I simply no longer knew how to help myself," said the 32-year-old.
Despite the massive insurance fraud, the man missed out on an unconditional prison sentence. In his detailed reasons for the verdict, the judge spoke of an "absolutely exceptional case". The defendant had not only confessed to the crime in a remorseful manner and was in an "exceptional professional and personal situation" at the time, but had also already repaid the losses incurred in full. He was ultimately sentenced to a conditional prison term of one year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
