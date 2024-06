Sturm sign the next jewel

Managing Director of Sport Andreas Schicker said in a press release: "Martin Kern is a young talent with enormous potential. He already made his debut in the top Hungarian league a year ago as a 17-year-old and is a youth international in his home country. Martin can be deployed variably in midfield, has good dynamics and is already very advanced as a footballer. Like all our talented players, he will be given the time he needs to get used to our game and develop. We are extremely happy that Martin has chosen Sturm despite numerous offers and are convinced that he can develop perfectly here with us."