Many Styrian businesses are waiting for Covid aid

It's hard to think back, but the strict coronavirus measures were in place: Baby elephant distancing, compulsory masks, curfews, plus strict bans on entering the premises. Hairdressers had to put their scissors aside, cinema operators had to switch off their film projectors, retailers had to close their doors and pubs had to switch to a takeaway service. Consumers and entrepreneurs were in the same boat - but for many businesses, the pandemic has still not been digested economically.