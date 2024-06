Swiatek and Gauff fast into the quarter-finals

Unbeaten in Paris for 18 matches

The 2020, 2022 and 2023 Roland Garros winner is now unbeaten in 18 consecutive matches at this Grand Slam and will face Vondrousova in her clash for a place in the semi-finals. Swiatek is currently on a run of 16 successes en suite. The American Gauff will now play either Ons Jabeur (TUN-8) or Clara Tauson (DEN).