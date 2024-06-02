The rocky road to a payment card for asylum seekers

Cash withdrawal is made possible

Tomorrow, Monday, Hattmannsdorfer and Governor Thomas Stelzer will appear before the press. However, they will not be able to present a finished concept. Contrary to initial announcements, it is planned that refugees will be able to withdraw cash in our province, at least to a limited extent. This is due to the fact that it is not possible to pay with the asylum card based on a Mastercard (the provider comes from Bavaria) in many social supermarkets because there are no ATMs there.