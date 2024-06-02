Flood drama: Firefighter dies during operation

Two wagons derailed: 185 passengers unharmed

Following the continuous rain of the past few days, two carriages of an ICE train derailed late on Saturday evening in Schwäbisch Gmünd, Baden-Württemberg. According to a railroad spokesperson, the 185 passengers were uninjured in the accident and were taken off the train. The train had been diverted to the route on which the accident occurred due to flooding in southern Germany.