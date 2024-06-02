“It was well deserved!” Ancelotti celebrates fifth triumph

Thibaut Courtois (Real goalkeeper): "I'm so happy. For me personally, it was already a victory that I was able to be on the pitch in this final. The fact that I'm now the winner after this horror season with the cruciate ligament rupture makes it even better. The first half was really tough, Dortmund played very well. The coach changed a few things during the break and then things went better. We said to ourselves in the dressing room that it couldn't get any worse and that we had survived the worst. And that's how it was."