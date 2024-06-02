Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Comments on the game

“It was well deserved!” Ancelotti celebrates fifth triumph

Nachrichten
02.06.2024 00:08

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti is one of the very special heroes in the glorious history of the "White Ballet". On Saturday, the Italian won the trophy for the third time with Real after 2014 and 2022. The 64-year-old had previously triumphed in world soccer's most important club competition in 2003 and 2007. Here are the quotes from the match:

comment0 Kommentare

Carlo Ancelotti (Real coach): "It was a difficult game, especially in the first half. We got into the game better after the break, it was a very good second half. It was deserved in the end."

Edin Terzic (Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Edin Terzic
(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

EdinTerzic (Dortmund coach): "We showed right from the start that we wanted to win the final. It's mixed feelings, on the one hand we're proud, on the other we're disappointed. We'll learn from this and we've shown that we can compete at the highest level. They were simply efficient. We were closer to taking the lead and had some really good opportunities. But we didn't manage to score any goals."

Sebastian Kehl (Dortmund sporting director): "We had the game incredibly under control. Overall, I can't really blame the team. We gave everything we had and we deserved to win today. We'll be proud of what we've achieved and of this performance in the final in the first 65 minutes. We're still very disappointed. We were so close."

Antonio Rüdiger (Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Antonio Rüdiger
(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

AntonioRüdiger (Real player): "It's unbelievable that I'm experiencing this for the second time. It was a hard piece of work. Respect to Dortmund, they did very well. But that's us - Real Madrid. We always believe in it."

Nacho (Real captain): "It's unbelievable and can't be put into words. Real is my life, without a doubt. We suffered, it was a really tough game. But Real always think, one more night, one more final, one more title and somehow it always works out."

Mats Hummels (Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Mats Hummels
(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Mats Hummels (Dortmund player): "We played a great game, I'm proud of the team, how we performed - with heart, with everything that goes with it. We missed it and made a few small mistakes, and then Real struck. Today, the disappointment of losing the final prevails."

Gregor Kobel (Dortmund goalkeeper): "At the moment you're just disappointed after such a game and such an opportunity. We had our chances. Of course we have to make something of them and then they strike in the end. We're extremely disappointed at the moment, but I'm super proud of the team."

Thibaut Courtois (Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Thibaut Courtois
(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Thibaut Courtois (Real goalkeeper): "I'm so happy. For me personally, it was already a victory that I was able to be on the pitch in this final. The fact that I'm now the winner after this horror season with the cruciate ligament rupture makes it even better. The first half was really tough, Dortmund played very well. The coach changed a few things during the break and then things went better. We said to ourselves in the dressing room that it couldn't get any worse and that we had survived the worst. And that's how it was."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf