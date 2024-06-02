Comments on the game
“It was well deserved!” Ancelotti celebrates fifth triumph
Real coach Carlo Ancelotti is one of the very special heroes in the glorious history of the "White Ballet". On Saturday, the Italian won the trophy for the third time with Real after 2014 and 2022. The 64-year-old had previously triumphed in world soccer's most important club competition in 2003 and 2007. Here are the quotes from the match:
Carlo Ancelotti (Real coach): "It was a difficult game, especially in the first half. We got into the game better after the break, it was a very good second half. It was deserved in the end."
EdinTerzic (Dortmund coach): "We showed right from the start that we wanted to win the final. It's mixed feelings, on the one hand we're proud, on the other we're disappointed. We'll learn from this and we've shown that we can compete at the highest level. They were simply efficient. We were closer to taking the lead and had some really good opportunities. But we didn't manage to score any goals."
Sebastian Kehl (Dortmund sporting director): "We had the game incredibly under control. Overall, I can't really blame the team. We gave everything we had and we deserved to win today. We'll be proud of what we've achieved and of this performance in the final in the first 65 minutes. We're still very disappointed. We were so close."
AntonioRüdiger (Real player): "It's unbelievable that I'm experiencing this for the second time. It was a hard piece of work. Respect to Dortmund, they did very well. But that's us - Real Madrid. We always believe in it."
Nacho (Real captain): "It's unbelievable and can't be put into words. Real is my life, without a doubt. We suffered, it was a really tough game. But Real always think, one more night, one more final, one more title and somehow it always works out."
Mats Hummels (Dortmund player): "We played a great game, I'm proud of the team, how we performed - with heart, with everything that goes with it. We missed it and made a few small mistakes, and then Real struck. Today, the disappointment of losing the final prevails."
Gregor Kobel (Dortmund goalkeeper): "At the moment you're just disappointed after such a game and such an opportunity. We had our chances. Of course we have to make something of them and then they strike in the end. We're extremely disappointed at the moment, but I'm super proud of the team."
Thibaut Courtois (Real goalkeeper): "I'm so happy. For me personally, it was already a victory that I was able to be on the pitch in this final. The fact that I'm now the winner after this horror season with the cruciate ligament rupture makes it even better. The first half was really tough, Dortmund played very well. The coach changed a few things during the break and then things went better. We said to ourselves in the dressing room that it couldn't get any worse and that we had survived the worst. And that's how it was."
