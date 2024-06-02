Bald patch on the top of her head
Viennese woman’s hair fell out after a visit to the hairdresser
Carmen H. found out the hard way that bleaching can be damaging. The hairdresser did offer compensation. But in her profession, the Viennese woman can't afford to be half bald and demands significantly more. Rightly so?
Carmen H. actually wanted to leave the hairdresser with a beautiful blonde mane. But the result was the complete opposite. It all started during a visit to the hairdresser in the center of Vienna in March. "I had my hair bleached, but was told that my hair was very thin and damaged," explains H.
She was then told that she would be bleached gently. "But no hair pack was used beforehand," she criticizes. And in her opinion, the subsequent blow-drying was also too hot.
"Can't walk around like that"
Shortly after her visit to the hairdresser, she had a rude awakening: "First my hair broke off, then it fell out completely at the top of my head," says the Viennese woman, who was at a loss. "I work as a service technician and can't afford to walk around like this." H. could hardly look at herself in the mirror and was depressed.
The hairpiece I now need costs over 2,000 euros
Carmen H.
She contacted the hairdresser's customer service department, where she was offered a refund of 53 euros. "That's far too little. The hairpiece I need now costs over 2,000 euros," said the disappointed customer.
Hairdresser fights back
According to the hairdresser, the stylists had pointed out before the treatment that bleaching was not recommended. "We also offered an appointment to discuss what would be possible from a professional point of view," said a spokesperson. However, this was not taken up. In addition, the case is now being legally examined.
