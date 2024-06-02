Jeep Wagoneer S: off-road legend on the wrong track

The command center has four large-format displays under glass surfaces as well as a head-up display. The screens should add up to a total display diagonal of 45 inches. The monitor behind the steering wheel shows driving-related information. There are two touchscreens in the center console. The upper one is the display and user interface for the infotainment world. The lower one is used to set vehicle functions such as the air conditioning. There is also an entertainment touchscreen for the front passenger on the right-hand side of the dashboard.