Magath: “This has damaged German soccer”

He is less than pleased with the image that his former club Bayern Munich has portrayed with its unsuccessful search for a coach. After several rejections, the record champions only found what they were looking for this week and presented Vincent Kompany as their new coach. "At first it was perhaps a bit of a joke, but later it was no longer a laughing matter. It was something that damaged German soccer. It was no longer nice how it was portrayed in public," said Magath, who led Bayern to the league and cup titles in 2005 and 2006.