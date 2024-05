Grünau player moves to second division club Bregenz

What has been in the pipeline over the past few weeks became official on Friday: Marco Rottensteiner is leaving Western League club Wals-Grünau for the second division. The midfielder wants to establish himself at Schwarz-Weiß Bregenz and take the next step. "He has never lost sight of his dream and performed brilliantly in the spring," said Helmut Rottensteiner, father and sporting director of the Flachgau club. The 19-year-old has already come through the youth ranks at Red Bull Salzburg and Eintracht Frankfurt. This season he played in Grünau, mainly because he had to complete his basic military service.