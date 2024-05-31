Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Wild scenes in the Ländle

Four police officers injured in crazy chase

Nachrichten
31.05.2024 11:20

Scenes like in an action blockbuster took place on Thursday between Rankweil and Bludenz in Vorarlberg. A 40-year-old man first caused a ruckus outside the Rankweil regional hospital and then sped off in his car. This was followed by a chase in which several police officers were injured.

comment0 Kommentare

The chronology of an escalation in stages: On Thursday, Rankweil police station received a report that a visibly angry man from the Bludenz region had called Rankweil provincial hospital and threatened to pay a visit to the hospital - armed with stones. The threat was also taken seriously because the 40-year-old had already been expelled from the hospital earlier. When they arrived at the scene, the police initially waited in vain for the "stone thrower".

As many as 13 police patrols were deployed during the chase. (Bild: Bernd Hofmeister)
As many as 13 police patrols were deployed during the chase.
(Bild: Bernd Hofmeister)

Shortly after they had left, however, the next emergency call came from the hospital: the man was now there, they said - and, as announced, he had brought stones with him. A police patrol actually found the rioter at the scene and immediately approached him. However, he immediately fled: he got into his car and sped off. A police officer tried in vain to stop the vehicle.

Police officers had to jump to the side
What followed was a chase straight out of the script of an action movie: the man simply sped past a first roadblock in the form of two police cars blocking the road - the officers positioned there had to jump to the side to avoid being hit.

The hellish drive then continued in the direction of Feldkirch, with two police cars in tow. The driver of the rampage repeatedly slammed on the brakes. As a result, the police car directly behind crashed into the rear of the getaway car.

Three service vehicles were damaged. (Bild: Bernd Hofmeister)
Three service vehicles were damaged.
(Bild: Bernd Hofmeister)

And it got even wilder: When a police car attempted to overtake the 40-year-old's car, the latter unceremoniously rammed the service car with his car. Shortly afterwards, he slammed on the brakes again, causing another collision - this time with both police vehicles. The man also broke through two other roadblocks - one in Feldkirch and one in Frastanz.

The police now have to deal with a large number of offenses. (Bild: Bernd Hofmeister)
The police now have to deal with a large number of offenses.
(Bild: Bernd Hofmeister)

Then, however, the crazy drive came to a spectacular end: in Bludesch, the fugitive once again tried to ram a police car overtaking him off the road. In the collision, however, he lost control of his car and crashed it into a stream bed. Shortly afterwards, the handcuffs clicked. The result of the chase: four injured police officers and three demolished police cars.

What exactly caused the man to become so enraged is now the subject of an investigation. In any case, the incident will have serious consequences for him.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf