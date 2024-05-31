Wild scenes in the Ländle
Four police officers injured in crazy chase
Scenes like in an action blockbuster took place on Thursday between Rankweil and Bludenz in Vorarlberg. A 40-year-old man first caused a ruckus outside the Rankweil regional hospital and then sped off in his car. This was followed by a chase in which several police officers were injured.
The chronology of an escalation in stages: On Thursday, Rankweil police station received a report that a visibly angry man from the Bludenz region had called Rankweil provincial hospital and threatened to pay a visit to the hospital - armed with stones. The threat was also taken seriously because the 40-year-old had already been expelled from the hospital earlier. When they arrived at the scene, the police initially waited in vain for the "stone thrower".
Shortly after they had left, however, the next emergency call came from the hospital: the man was now there, they said - and, as announced, he had brought stones with him. A police patrol actually found the rioter at the scene and immediately approached him. However, he immediately fled: he got into his car and sped off. A police officer tried in vain to stop the vehicle.
Police officers had to jump to the side
What followed was a chase straight out of the script of an action movie: the man simply sped past a first roadblock in the form of two police cars blocking the road - the officers positioned there had to jump to the side to avoid being hit.
The hellish drive then continued in the direction of Feldkirch, with two police cars in tow. The driver of the rampage repeatedly slammed on the brakes. As a result, the police car directly behind crashed into the rear of the getaway car.
And it got even wilder: When a police car attempted to overtake the 40-year-old's car, the latter unceremoniously rammed the service car with his car. Shortly afterwards, he slammed on the brakes again, causing another collision - this time with both police vehicles. The man also broke through two other roadblocks - one in Feldkirch and one in Frastanz.
Then, however, the crazy drive came to a spectacular end: in Bludesch, the fugitive once again tried to ram a police car overtaking him off the road. In the collision, however, he lost control of his car and crashed it into a stream bed. Shortly afterwards, the handcuffs clicked. The result of the chase: four injured police officers and three demolished police cars.
What exactly caused the man to become so enraged is now the subject of an investigation. In any case, the incident will have serious consequences for him.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.