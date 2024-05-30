Fully slatted floors: Rauch wants to stick to deadlines

Farmers want deadline extension

The ÖVP and the Farmers' Association presented their proposal in Vienna on Wednesday: for stables built before 2013, a deadline of 2036 is envisaged, for those built after 2013 until 2040. For Rauch, this is inconceivable, rather a "rethink in agriculture is needed. Then a reasonable deadline for the end of the current fully slatted pens is also possible."