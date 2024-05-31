Theater in Graz
The feminist dowry of the Rabtaldirndln
Last year, Die Rabtaldirndln won a Nestroy Theater Prize for their play "Ahnfrauen". Now, together with Monika Klengel, they form the "Hormone Singers" and sing in Graz courtyards against the romantic clichés of marriage and weddings.
A fairytale celebration of love - that's how most couples imagine their wedding day. But as is unfortunately the case with fairy tales: not every one ends with "and they lived happily ever after". But how can you protect yourself from a rude awakening in marriage hell? The Rabtaldirndln have launched a very special wedding service: As the "Hormone Singers", they act as both "wedding planners" and wedding band - just with a feminist twist.
Wedding planner and wedding band
So what does their range of services look like? At their performances in various courtyards in Graz, they presented service modules with which they want to give future married couples a realistic view of their big day: This ranges from dress fittings, where you can also try on a spouse's legal obligations, to alternative wedding songs such as an "Amazing Grace", in which they sing about femicide, to a wedding speech that is primarily about money. The "Hormone Singers" charge huge sums of money for all these performances - a wedding is also a celebration of capitalism.
Once again, Die Rabtaldirndln devote themselves to the pitfalls of patriarchy and their manifestations in everyday life. They cleverly and comically work these into songs (arrangement: Felix Klengel) and customs relating to marriage. They force the audience to take off the rose-tinted spectacles with which many view weddings and marriage and see them for what they actually are: Civil legal obligations that have a massive impact on the lives of the husband-to-be and the wife-to-be.
Together with Monika Klengel, the Rabtaldirndln have developed this feminist dowry and Klengel is also on stage with them as part of the "Hormone Singers" (set: Helene Thümmel). This performance is highly recommended, and not only to those who are ready to get married.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
